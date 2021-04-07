Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.38

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

