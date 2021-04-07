Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WestRock were worth $48,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

