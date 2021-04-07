Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $691.62 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $663.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $61,942,923. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

