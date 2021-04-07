MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.72

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 74067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

