Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.89

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 57697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

