Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 2,697 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.