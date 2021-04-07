Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.
Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile
