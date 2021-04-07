Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

