Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE VTA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $102,301.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 215,411 shares of company stock worth $2,357,813 in the last three months.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

