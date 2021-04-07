PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on May 3rd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $28.99.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
