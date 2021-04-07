Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Essent Group worth $32,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

