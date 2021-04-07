MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of MGF opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.