John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of HPS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
