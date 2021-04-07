John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of HPS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.