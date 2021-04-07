PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $11.70.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
