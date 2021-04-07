PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.