Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:IQI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
