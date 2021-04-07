Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

