Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $12,620.00.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.
- On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00.
NRIX stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
