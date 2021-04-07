Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $12,620.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00.

NRIX stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

