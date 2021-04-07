Richard Hutton Sells 1,000 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greggs alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,262.80 ($29.56) on Wednesday. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,785.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -176.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.