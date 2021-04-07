Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 464,224 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 341,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,138 shares of company stock worth $528,721 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

