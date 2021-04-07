Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

