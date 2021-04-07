Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $299,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

