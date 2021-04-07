Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,257 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Swedbank grew its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after buying an additional 146,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.15 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.