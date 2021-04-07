Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 148 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $478.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

