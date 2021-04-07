Verition Fund Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,384. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.