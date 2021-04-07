Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

