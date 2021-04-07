Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 212.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 723.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

