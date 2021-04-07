Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

