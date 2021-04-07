Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $367,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

