Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 229,281 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Hillenbrand worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

