Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have commented on CMPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 12,237 shares of company stock valued at $152,688 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

