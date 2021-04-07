JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,190 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $225.32 and a 12 month high of $311.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

