JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $43,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $443.44 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $214.58 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.42.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

