JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $45,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.