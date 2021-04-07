Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

