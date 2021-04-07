Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 852,117 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE FLR opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

