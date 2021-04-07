Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,339 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Granite Construction worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GVA shares. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

