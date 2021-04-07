GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 7.5% Higher

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.82. 41,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,429,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in GAN by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

