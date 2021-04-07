Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.87 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.