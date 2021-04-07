Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $36,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,699 shares of company stock worth $1,814,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

