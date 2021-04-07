Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

