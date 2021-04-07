Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

