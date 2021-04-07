QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in QAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

