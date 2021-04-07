TheStreet Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “C-“

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,862 shares of company stock worth $10,179,455. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

