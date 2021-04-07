Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 301,555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.