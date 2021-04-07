TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,536 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

