Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.76-0.76 for the period.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

