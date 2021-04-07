The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GBX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

