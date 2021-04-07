Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 299,809 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299,809 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $40,287,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

