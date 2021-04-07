Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.