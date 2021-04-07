Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

