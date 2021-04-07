VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,514 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 532,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 127,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

