Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

